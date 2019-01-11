Porn age verification law is coming in April to choke grot site easy access

Whacking one out to online porn will require some age verification first

THE INEVITABLE HAS HAPPENED: porn fans will soon have to prove they're old enough to bash one out to online grot flicks and pics, as the UK has passed the porn age verification law.

The whole quest to choke easy access to porn websites without viewers needing to prove they're 18-years-old has been undergoing since 2015 as part of the government's mission to rear-end porn access.

A whole host of technical problems for posing such a law on the orgy of porn websites across the Web meant getting the law shipshape and passed took some four years or so.

But now it's been fully passed, meaning porn sites will have to swallow the need to impose proper age checks for people looking to pleasure themselves with some material for arousal within the UK from April onwards.

That'll be an unwelcome pain in the backside for porn sites, but it could also give some porn fans blue balls (so to speak) as they grapple to verify their age.

And to be honest we feel a bit sorry for hormonal teenagers who want to knock on out to some high fidelity pornography rather than go on the hunt for discarded porn mags and certain pangs of certain tabloids chucked in the hedges of country roads or left on building sites, like what we had to do.

Mind you the number of suggestive snaps on the likes of Instagram probably renders porn sites and physical media filth a tad redundant for younger folks.

All that being said the age verification law has been designed to protect children from being exposed to porn at a far too young age, which is no bad thing.

It's not really clear how age verification will be implemented; people might need to submit say credit card details or passport photos for example, which raises questions around data protection and privacy.

However it's implemented will have to be seen, and despite these hurdles, the law is coming into effect, like it or lump it. So if you like watching porn with relative ease, we suggest you get cracking on as much as possible before April comes along. µ