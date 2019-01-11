Amazon might be working on a game streaming service

STREAMING VIDEO! THAT'S SO 2018 DARLING....is probably something an Amazon exec said as the seller of everything is reportedly developing its own game streaming service.

Two folks familiar with Amazon's plans gabbled them to The Information, spouting that the company has the goal of bringing its own game streaming service to the world come 2020, though that date will be the at the earliest, so it might take a little longer to get set up.

But Amazon is apparently already in talks with publishers in a bid to work out what games they could distribute through the streaming service. So there's likely some fire behind this rumour smoke.

Steaming games is pretty much the next logical step for Amazon, given it already runs Netflix rival Amazon Prime video and offers music streaming as well.

And game streaming in general looks to be something that'll start taking off either this year or next, as Microsoft has its badly named Project XCloud, aimed at streaming Xbox One games to all manner of devices.

Google is also in on the game streaming game with Project Stream, which it tested last year by streaming Assassin's Creed Odyssey through the Chrome browser, and it has plans to further develop the service with the use of the latest graphics cards from AMD.

Then there's Nvidia's GeForce Now, Team Green's streaming service that currently in beta form, but available for folks to sign up to if they have a decent internet connection.

With Amazon massive cloud infrastructure, it could be the firm to really push game streaming alongside the likes of Microsoft, which has its Azure cloud.

Of course, Amazon hasn't confirmed that it's working on such a service, so the pair of folks running their mouths might be barking up the wrong tree. We guess we'll have to wait until 2020 to find out more. µ