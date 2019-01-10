Nvidia CEO throws shade at AMD's 'lousy' Radeon 7 GPU

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has trashed AMD's newly-announced Radeon 7, claiming the company's own RTX 2080 would "crush" the graphics card in benchmarks.

AMD introduced the Radeon VII on Wednesday. It's based on AMD's Vega 20 architecture, earning it the title of the 'world's first' 7nm graphics card, which means it could theoretically be faster than GPUs on previous fabrication processes, like AMD's 14nm RX Vega 64 and Nvidia's 12nm RTX 20-series.

Huang isn't worried, though. At a roundtable attended by Gizmodo this week, he laughed-off AMD's GPU reveal, claiming the announcement itself was "underwhelming" and that his company's RTX 2080 would "crush" the Radeon VII in benchmarks.

Press materials released by AMD dispute those claims: the company said the Radeon VII outperformed the RTX 2080 in Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, and Strange Brigade in different configurations in its testing. More details about those tests can be found here.

"The performance is lousy," Huang added, referring to the Radeon's lack of support for ray-tracing; a feature offered by Nvidia's flagship RTX 2080 Ti GPU to the RTX 2060 announced on Sunday.

AMD CEO Lisa Su, who unveiled the Radeon 7 during her CES keynote this week, has been quick to respond to Huang's remarks. "I would probably suggest he hasn't seen it", said Su, adding: "I'm not gonna get into it tit for tat that's just not my style."

She did speak out about why AMD hasn't gone all-in on ray tracing, though, telling reporters: "The consumer doesn't see a lot of benefit today because the other parts of the ecosystem are not ready. I think by the time we talk more about ray tracing the consumer's gonna see the benefit."

AMD's FreeSync technology also took a lashing from Huang, who said that Nvidia's G-Sync essentially has no competition because AMD's FreeSync monitors do not work.

"The truth is most of the FreeSync monitors do not work," Huang said. "They don't even work within AMD's graphics cards because nobody tested it. And we think that is a terrible idea to let a customer buy something believing the promise of that product and have it not work."

However, AMD wasn't the only company Huang harangued at during the hour-long roundtable; Gizmodo notes that he also joked about how Intel's graphics efforts, claiming the chipmaker's team "was just AMD's".

Su denied this allegation and noted the more stringent guidelines of FreeSync 2. She also admitted she was totally fine with Nvidia adopting support. "We believe in open standards," she said. "We believe in an open ecosystem. That's been a mantra. So we have no issue with our competitors adopting FreeSync." µ