This cuddly, breathing robot wants to help you sleep better

LAS VEGAS: THERE'S SOME crazy sh*t at CES, and Somnox's creepy breathing robot is no exception.

The cuddly droid, which INQ got its mitts on during the Las Vegas tech show, is designed to help you sleep better; the Dutch startup hopes it'll be the first robot you actually want to sleep with (er), though it might ensure you never sleep again if you're easily creeped out.

Billed as the "world's first sleep robot", the Somnox looks more like a pillow than your average robot; it comes equipped with an accelerometer, an audio sensor and a carbon dioxide sensor, the latter of which it uses to sense when you're asleep.

Hold it against your chest when you're trying to doze off and the robot will expand in and out as though it's breathing. According to the startup, the Somnox automatically synchronizes your breathing to that of the sleep robot, bringing your body into relaxation mode.

The company tells us that the logic behind the product is that humans typically sleep better with a person beside them, and says it's targeting the product at 20 per cent of people who struggle to fall asleep at night.

"Our mission is to help 100,00 people achieve a good night's rest with the world's best natural solution by 2025," Somnox tells us.

As well as mimicking human-like breathing, the Somnox will also play soothing sounds - from lullabies to white noise, depending on what helps you to drop off. And its bean-like shape is designed such that people maintain a natural position when hugging it without deviating from the natural neck and shoulder alignment.

All in all, the Somnox Sleep Robot supposedly helps you sleep faster, longer and wake up refreshed by helping you to slow down your breathing, focus your attention and play soothing sounds.

Somnox will go on sale in March priced at $549 (around £430), and includes a bundled charger, a washable sleeve (in case you get a little too cosy) and a link to download the mobile app which works on both Android and iOS. µ