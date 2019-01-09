AMD shows off 7nm Radeon 7 GPU, teases third-gen Ryzen desktop processors

LAS VEGAS: TEAM RED AMD has shown off the Radeon Vega II, the world's first 7nm gaming GPU, and offered up some details on its incoming Ryzen 3 desktop CPUs.

Unveiled by AMD CEO Lisa Su at CES on Wednesday, the Radeon 7 takes aim squarely at Nvidia's flagship RTX 2080 GPU.

The graphics card is based on AMD's 7nm Vega 20 architecture and packs 16 compute units/3840 stream processors that operate up to 1.8GHz (about 14 per cent faster than the Radeon RX Vega 64) and 16GB of HBM2 memory. Features like Async compute, rapid packed math and shader intrinsics also namechecked.

AMD boasts that the card, which packs a gamer-friendly triple cooling system, offers 25 per cent more performance, at the same power, as previous Vega graphics. Content creators can expect to see a 30 per cent boost in performance over the RX Vega 64 in content creation workloads like Blender and up to 60 per cent for OpenCL, while gamers see increases of 25 to 42 per cent increases over the RX Vega 64 in 4K gaming.

The AMD Radeon VII will go on sale on 7 February priced at $699 (around £545). For a limited time, the GPU will come bundled with Resident Evil 2, Division 2 and Devil May Cry 5, the latter of which AMD demoed at 4K resolution with framerates "way above 60fps".

"AMD Radeon VII is the highest-performance gaming graphics card we ever created," said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. "It is designed for gamers, creators and enthusiasts who demand ultra-high quality visuals, uncompromising performance and immersive gaming experiences."

While many were expecting AMD's 7nm Ryzen 3000 chips to debut at CES, AMD offered up little more than a 'preview' at the Zen 2-based chips, promising launch in mid-2019 alongside its new Epyc processor for servers.

Su confirmed that the chip will be based on 7nm, will work with existing 300 and 400-series AMD motherboards and will be the world's first mainstream CPU to support PCIe 4.0 x16.

On stage, AMD benchmarked an "early version" of the processor with Cinebench and it achieved a score of 2,023 - trumping both the Intel Core i9-9900K and AMD's own Ryzen 7 2700X CPU.

While AMD didn't give any further specifics, rumours claim the firm's incoming Ryzen 3 lineup will be lead by the flagship Ryzen 9 3800 series. The Ryzen 9 3800X is expected to sport two Zen 2 dies with eight cores apiece to give a total of 16 cores and 32 threads. Clock speed goes from 3.9GHz to 4.7GHZ, though power consumption will likely be up as the chip has a TDP of 125W.

While no new CPUs were unveiled during Su's keynote on Wednesday, Team Red on Sunday launched new 12nm Zen+ Ryzen 3000 mobile processors and A-Series processors; the latter marking AMD's first stab at the Intel-dominated Chromebook market. µ