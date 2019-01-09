Lenovo shows off ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga updates at CES

LAS VEGAS: LENOVO HAS predictably unveiled updated its ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga laptops for 2019.

Shown off at CES, the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon now boasts the somewhat-clunky title of the "world's lightest commercial 14in laptop"; the new model now weighs less than 1.08kg and measures in at 14.95mm thin.

Lenovo managed this downsizing despite equipping the laptop with under-the-hood updates. Like Dell's new XPS 13, the X1 Carbon will ship with the latest eighth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 mobile processors, which come paired with to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

In terms of connectivity, you'll find two USB 3.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, USB-C charging port, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Kensington lock.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon also now ships with an optional carbon fibre weave top cover and 4K Dolby Vision display and, according to Lenovo, up to 15 hours of battery life depending on which model you opt for.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon will start will be available from June priced from $1,709. UK availability details have not yet been announced.

Lenovo also showed off a new ThinkPad X1 Yoga at CES, which controversially ditches the rugged carbon fibre model in favour of an aluminium design which makes the flexible laptop thinner (15.2mm) and lighter (1.35kg) than last year's model. It also boasts thinner bezels than before and a new 'iron grey' colour option.

On the inside, the new ThinkPad X1 Yoga also ships with the latest Intel Core mobile processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. Just like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, you'll be able to pick between a variety of displays for the X1 Yoga, including 1080p panels, a WQHD version, and a 4K HDR display.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga will also go on sale in, er, six months' time, priced from $1,929. µ