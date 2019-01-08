Heathrow Airport grounds flights after drone is spotted

GOT THAT FEELING OF DEJA VU? That's not surprising as Heathrow Airport has gone and done a Gatwick and stopped its departure flights as a drone has reportedly been spotted in its airspace.

"We are currently responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met police to prevent any threat to operational safety," a spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said.

"As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

The rozzers are supposedly investigating the drone appearance, but there's no word on when flights will be back up and running....or should that be flying.

Following flights being grounded after a drone was spotted flying in Gatwick Airports airspace, both it and kinda rival Heathrow said they would invest in anti-drone tech to prevent a repeat of the Crimbo chaos Gatwick received.

The airports have apparently already purchased drone-busting kit, but it would appear that Heathrow has either not got the tech setup, can't figure out how to use it, or simply can't hit the drone that's reportedly trespassing in the airport's space.

Naturally, disgruntled travellers have taken to Twitter to air their views, and at the time of writing it doesn't look like there's much clarity being shed on the situation.

All this does point towards there being a need for greater drone regulation and perhaps some form of license to prevent errant drone pilots from messing with the operations of some of Blighty's biggest airports. µ