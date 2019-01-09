Seagate and LaCie offer fresh range of portable storage for 2019

LAS VEGAS: SEAGATE IS out in force at CES, with a new range of drives from both the parent, and it's posher-than-you subsidiary LaCie.

There's the Backup Plus Ultra Touch, which offers USB-C connection, optional 256-AES hardware encryption, auto-syncing backup across multiple devices, natural language searches across the "calendar" of file versions and activities, optimised back-ups without the cloud, and for the photographers, there's a subscription to Mylio and another to Adobe CC club. Grab that one from next month in 1TB ($70) and 2TB ($90) flavours.

The classic Backup Slim and Backup Plus Portable get much of the same feature set, with metallic textured finishes in a variety of colours, starting at $60 for 1TB up to $130 for 5TB. Those will be available by the end of Q1.

LaCie tends to go for the grander (and often more Mac friendly) option, and this year's LaCie Mobile Drive goes for a full metal body, with superfast transfer in a variety of capacities up to 5TB. It's available in grey or silver and offers LaCie's Toolkit to mirror or backup and a three-year data-recovery plan. It's USB-C out of the box but standard USB and Thunderbolt 3 are also ready.

Weirdly, this one has no pricing yet, but will be with you by the end of January.

Finally, the LaCie Mobile also comes in an SSD flavour that makes it much thinner at just 9mm and resistant to being dropped from 3m. Not that you'd want to. Once again, this is shipping at the end of the month with a price TBC, in capacities up to 2TB.

All of this year's models are preformatted with exFAT so it can be used on Windows or Mac, straight out of the box.

UK pricing and release dates should follow soon, and we'll let you know when we do. μ