Intel squeezes out more processors from Coffee Lake, but ditches the integrated graphics

INTEL MAY HAVE MADE a song and dance about it finally getting its 10-nanometre process node up to scratch to usher in next-gen processors, but it hasn't given up on its 14nm Coffee Lake architecture just yet.

As a result, Intel rather quietly revealed six new CPUs to add to its ninth-generation Core line up. Most of the new silicon slices come without integrated GPUs which is a change for Intel given it has previously made a song and dance about the tweaks its made to its graphics tech.

Of those there's the Core i3-9350KF, a four core processor with an equal number of threads and a top clock speed of 4.6GHz and thermal design power (TDP) of 91W; the KF suffix denotes that such chips come without a GPU. The Core i3 is also the first i3 chip of the ninth-generation, which should provide people wanting to make a reasonably affordable machine with the latest Intel CPU tech.

The Intel has the Core i5-9600KF, Core i7-9700KF, and Core i9-9900KF. These CPUs sport the same configurations as their 'K' counterparts only come without the integrated graphics.

Intel has also added the Core i5-9400 to the Core range. The CPU is less gutsy than its 'K' sibling, yet still sports six cores and six threads, and runs from 2.9GHz to a top speed of 4.1GHz out of the box. There's also a version of this chip that comes without the integrated GPU, the Core i5-9400F.

There's no word on pricing for the new Core processors, but Intel noted they'll hit the market in the first quarter of the year.

And that's about it; there's not a great deal more to see here. Clearly, Intel is cranking out as much life as it can from its 14nm fabrication process and by offering CPUs without the integrated graphics it should be able to get more chip yield out of silicon wafers and its manufacturing process.

If you're after something a little more exciting in the CPU world then AMD could be the one to watch with its Zen 2 architecture poised to be put into play. µ