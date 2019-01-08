GitHub offers private code repository access for free

HEY CHEAP CODE LOVERS GREAT NEWS; GitHub is providing its private code repositories for free, with the ability to carry out unlimited private projects with up to three others.

Previously free GitHub use was under the proviso that users' code was made open to the public. That's fine for some code wranglers who embrace the open source approach, but others may have wanted to keep their code projects under wraps.

For that, they'd have previously needed to fork out for the privilege. But under the ownership of Microsoft, that's now changed.

"GitHub Free now includes unlimited private repositories. For the first time, developers can use GitHub for their private projects with up to three collaborators per repository for free," explained Nat Friedman, CEO of GitHub on the GitHub blog. "Many developers want to use private repos to apply for a job, work on a side project, or try something out in private before releasing it publicly. Starting today, those scenarios, and many more, are possible on GitHub at no cost. Public repositories are still free (of course—no changes there) and include unlimited collaborators."

This appears to be a move to curry some goodwill from GitHub users who may have rallied against Microsoft's purchase of the code repository organisation.

Of course, Microsoft is still a money-making business, so Friedman also revealed an updated paid for GitHub tier.

"GitHub Enterprise is the new unified product for Enterprise Cloud (formerly GitHub Business Cloud) and Enterprise Server (formerly GitHub Enterprise). Organisations that want the flexibility to use GitHub in a cloud or self-hosted configuration can now access both at one per-seat price," said Friedman. "And with GitHub Connect, these products can be securely linked, providing a hybrid option so developers can work seamlessly across both environments."

Such a move could potentially benefit fledgeling businesses, developers and students who aren't ready to fork out for a more premium GitHub tier, but at the same time want a bit more flexibility in how they work on and share their code.

That could help shut the lips of naysayers of acquisition, but at the same time, GitHub may still have some work to do to win over diehard users still unhappy with the Microsoft purchase. µ