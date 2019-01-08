Sony's PS4 nears 100 million unit sales, showing PlayStation is still the console king

NINTENDO'S SWITCH may have grabbed the limelight of late, but Sony's venerable PlayStation 4 is still the king of the games console hill, with the Sony nearing 100 million units sold.

The Japanese electronics giant touted that it has flogged some 5.6 million PS4 consoles across the so-called holiday season; 18 million consoles were sold over the past 12 months, and a grand total of 91.6 million units have been shifted since the PS4 debuted in late 2013.

While the Nintendo Switch may be the fastest selling console of the current crop in the US and has shifted some 20 million units, as of July last year - that number has almost certainly jumped up - the PS4 is still the top selling console of this generation.

It still has some way to go to reach the 155 million PS2 consoles Sony sold over that console's lifetime. But nearing 100 million units is no mean feat, especially in the face of competition from Microsoft in the form of the more powerful Xbox One X.

A lot of Sony's success could be credited to not only building upon the strong foundations of the PlayStation brand, but also having a much more successful launch with the PS4 than Microsoft did with the Xbox One.

Sony shunned the need for a console to be always connected to the internet, facilitated easy game sharing, and had a decent amount of interesting games at launch.

With studios like Naughty Dog banging out exclusive titles like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, From Software offering Bloodborne, and more recently Santa Monica's utterly brilliant God of War pseudo-reboot, the PS4 has a stellar games line up that arguably trumps the exclusives the Xbox One can currently offer.

And there's more in the works with the likes of The Last of Us 2 and Days Gone potentially set to make an appearance this year.

Microsoft recently snapped up a handful of game developers so it could be set to hit back with a suite of exclusive games but it'll likely struggle to chase down the PS4 this late into the current console generation for Sony and Microsoft.

That being said, it's been five years since the PS4 and Xbox One made their debuts, meaning the consoles are getting a bit long in the tooth. Mid-generation refreshes in the form of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X could help extend the lives of the generation, but with Redmond apparently looking at getting a new Xbox out in 2020, the PS4's reign may be coming to an end.

Such thoughts lead to others, such as the architecture both companies will build their consoles on. AMD's custom chips have proved a hit but the chip maker will need something a bit special to ensure the next-gen consoles have enough grunt to impress; perhaps it's time Nivida made a console come back beyond providing the Tegra X1 for the Switch. µ