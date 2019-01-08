UK gov warns Brits with EU dotcom domains to make a change and lawyer up

BRITISH AND GOT A .EU DOMAIN? Then the government is suggesting you snap up a new dotcom domain and lawyer up ahead of Brexit.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has flagged that folk currently holding a ".eu" registration should "consider transferring" their registration to another "top level domain". Those, according to DCMS, include ".com, .co.uk, .net, or .org".

Switching domain names is one thing and an example of the how the decision to throw in the towel with the European Union and supposedly *ahem* 'take back control', will cause unnecessary irritation for individuals and businesses.

But the situation gets a dose of the absurd with DCMS suggesting it would be pertinent to seek a lawyer's advice over the shake up the need to switch from a .eu domain might cause when Brexit comes calling.

"You may wish to seek advice from your local domain name registrar on whether the terms of your contractual agreement provide for any recourse in the event of revocation of a .eu registration. You may also want to seek legal advice," advised DCMS.

The crux of the situation is that in the event of there being a no-deal Brexit, all .eu domains being run in Britain without a presence in an EU nation will effectively be rendered defunct.

Thanks to Brexit it looks somewhat likely that leaving the EU will result in Brits being unable to renew or buy .eu domains. That could cause all manner of disruption when it comes to say selling products across the web to EU citizens or offering online services.

The European Commission has been fairly dogmatic in previously announcing it would essentially delete .eu domains owned by UK citizens and businesses, despite there being some serious eyebrows raised against such a decision and common industry practice to not flush domain names from registries unless the owner requests it.

"The Commission's notice states that where a holder of a domain name no longer fulfils the general eligibility criteria, the Registry for .eu will be entitled to revoke such a domain name on its own initiative. This means you may not be able to access your .eu website or email," noted DCMS.

The whole thing could not only bork things for Brits, but also end up with operators of .eu registries based in EU nations to lose out on income from British customers.

One could argue the such a decision is more bureaucracy rather than the EU trying to protect .eu from Brexit-touting Brits.

Given governments love to interfere in the tech world, such a situation is not overly surprising. But seemingly requiring people to get a lawyer to help them keep say catsdotheoddestthings.eu online is yet another example of the ridiculous things the whole Brexit move has thrown up, regardless of whether you're for or against it. µ