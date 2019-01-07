Qualcomm talks-up 5G (again), promises 'more than 30 ' devices for 2019

LAS VEGAS: CHIPMAKER Qualcomm is banging on about 5G again, this time promising that more than 30 5G-enabled Snapdragon 855 devices will arrive in 2019.

During the firm's comically-underwhelming CES press conference on Monday, Pete Lancia, VP of Corporate Comms at Qualcomm, waxed lyrical about the incoming technology, claiming 5G will "transform industries, enrich lives and create new jobs" when it finally launches in the coming months; Qualcomm expects the first 5G networks to be switched on in the US in April.

Lancia went on to boast that Qualcomm has scored a number of 5G design wins, which will result in the launch of "more than 30" devices this year, "predominantly smartphones", featuring its the Snapdragon 855 CPU and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem family.

Qualcomm didn't go into any further details, and despite a prediction at last year's CES that it would have 5G smartphones to show us at this year's tech convention: it, unsurprisingly, didn't.

We already know, however, that OnePlus will be one of the first to market with a 5G smartphone; the company confirmed earlier this year that the as-yet-unannounced will launch "before the end of May", noting that it'll be more expensive than its current crop of moderately-priced handsets.

Samsung is also expected to launch a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10, and both Huawei and LG have both confirmed that they'll also be showcasing 5G-enabled devices this year.

Apple reportedly won't be though, and it's all Qualcomm's fault. A recent report claims the firm will hold off until at least 2020", with the delay likely coming as a result of the company's ongoing feud with Qualcomm, noting that its new BFF Intel won't have chips available in time to support 2019 phones.

We'll likely find out if that's the case during Intel's CES press conference. µ