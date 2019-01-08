Dell's new XPS 13 packs a top-mounted webcam, quad-core Intel CPUs

LAS VEGAS: PC MAKER Dell has upgraded its XPS 13 laptop with a new top-mounted webcam, replacing its previous up-the-nose efforts.

Rather than adopting a reverse notch like the newly-announced Asus ZenBook 13, Dell has equipped its latest XPS 13 with a "smallest ever" 2.25mm HD webcam, allowing it to embed the lens above the laptops' InfinityEdge display. On previous models, the camera was mounted below the screen, offering a view of inside your nose.

The screen itself is the first on an XPS to support Dolby Vision, which Dell boasts "delivers colours never before seen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker."

The new and improved Dell XPS 13 has been given an under-the-hood makeover, too; it now packs Intel's latest quad-core 8th-gen CPUs.

The Dell XPS 13 (2019) will be available in Blighty starting this month in Black/Silver, Rose Gold/White and a new Frost anodised exterior colour option, with pricing starting at £999.

The firm also showed off new 13in and 15in Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (below) devices, the first to feature a 'garage' in its hinge that provides storage for the bundled Active Pen.

The consumer-grade laptop, which boasts an aluminium body, narrow borders and a diamond-cut finish, features a redesigned keyboard that integrates the power button and fingerprint reader into a new power key as part of the keyboard itself.

It also features Adaptive Thermal technology, enabling the system to adjust its performance profile based on how a customer is holding it, changing its power profile to generate less heat when watching movies on a lap and ramps up to full power for productivity on a desk.

And to appease business folk in the market for a new Dell laptop, the firm shows off the Lattitude 7400 2-in-1 (below) which it claims delivers 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Billed as "redefining" the 2-in-1 experience, the Lattitude 7400 is the world's first PC to adopt a proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology, enabling ExpressSign-in which detects user presence, wakes the system, and immediately scans for facial recognition to log in with Windows Hello.

It's also the "world's smallest" commercial 14in 2-in-1, despite boasting the "longest battery life" in its class. This comes paired with Dell's ExpressCharge tech, which it claims can just the laptop to 80 per cent in just one hour.

The Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1, which will be offered in a Titan Gray machined aluminium finish, will be available in the UK starting 12 March priced at £1,009. µ