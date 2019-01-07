OLED laptop displays are making a comeback with the HP Spectre x360 15

Expect an OLED display option for the HP Spectre x360 15 very soon

OLED DISPLAYS are coming back to laptops, well to HP's Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 convertible laptop at least.

Back in 2016, OLED - organic light emitting diode - displays started making their debut in laptops from HP, Lenovo and Dell, with the latter plonking a slick panel in its 13in Alienware gaming laptop.

While OLED panels are now ubiquitous with smartphones and high-end TVs, the cost of popping them in laptops means they didn't really take off in the portable computing world.

But with a new Spectre x360 15, The Verge reported, HP looks to be having a second chomp at the cherry. The recently refreshed 2-in-1 machine - we reviewed the earlier model last year and were suitably impressed - will soon come with the option to spec it with an OLED screen capable of supporting high dynamic range (HDR) as well.

Key specs of this screen option, such as resolution, aren't being thrown around, but the displays on the Spectre x360 laptops, notably the 4K panel are already impressive in LCD guise, so we can expect an OLED version to really pop our peepers.

A touted contrast of 100,000:1 does sound pretty good, however, and the promise of better colour accuracy could capture the attention of photo and video editors.

That being said, we can predict that having an OLED display will add a hefty mark up on the Spectre x360 15's price tag.

And OLED tech does come with the caveat of potentially leading to screen burn, ghosting when it comes to displaying rapid moving images, and colour shifting when viewing off axis.

But OLED displays are improving all the time, and if HP can make the panel tech work in the Spectre x360 15, then it could push OLED screens into other machines.

That's a good thing as it could reinvigorate the appetite for OLED displays in laptops and hopefully make them more affordable and widespread. We'll just have to wait and see how well the OLED Spectre x360 15 is received when it makes its debut around March time. µ