Huawei's 7nm Kunpeng 920 is 'industry's fastest' ARM-based processor

CHINESE HARDWARE MAKER Huawei has announced what it claims is "industry's fastest" ARM-based processor.

Unveiled at CES on Sunday, the Kunpeng 920 is purpose-built for AI workloads that involve processing large volumes of data utilising distributed storage.

In SPECint benchmarking tests, the Kunpeng 920 scored more than 930, or almost 25 per cent higher than the industry benchmark, while using 30 per cent less power than competitors, Huawei claims.

The Huawei-designed processor is manufactured on a 7-nanometer process based on the ARM architecture. It has 64 cores with clock speed 2.6GHz and 8-channel DDR4 memory.

The enhanced performance is primarily due to optimised branch prediction algorithms and an increased number of OP units, along with an improved memory subsystem architecture, according to the firm.

"Today, with Kunpeng 920, we are entering an era of diversified computing embodied by multiple cores and heterogeneity. Huawei has invested patiently and intensively in computing innovation to continuously make breakthroughs," Huawei swooned.

"We will work with our customers and partners to build a fully connected, intelligent world."

Huawei also announced three new servers in its TaiShan range that will be powered by Kunpeng 920 processors. These are aimed at corporate data centres for big data tasks requiring high concurrency and low power consumption.

The Kunpeng 920 announcement follows hot on the heels of the AI-focused Ascend AI IP and chip series unveiled in October.

With its emphasis on in-house design, Huawei is becoming less reliant on non-Chinese chipset suppliers such as Intel, Qualcomm, AMD and Nvidia.

The company has been enmeshed in controversy in recent months, with a number of countries banning its products in their networking infrastructure, claiming they are a security risk.

The company has close connections to the Chinese government whose 'Made in China 2025' strategy targets 10 advanced technology areas including AI, robotics, renewable energy and biotechnology. The US has claimed this strategy is a "real existential threat to US technological leadership". µ