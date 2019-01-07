Apple doubles down on its bent iPad Pro defence, claims everything is fine

APPLE HAS TAKEN the unusual step of creating a page on its website all about its slightly bent iPad Pros, and why we should embrace their little imperfections. Or at least not seek a refund on that thousand-pound device, anyway.

For those that don't really care how their iPad is made - a constituency which, let's face it, encompasses nearly everyone - the executive summary is that the new cellular iPad Pro uses co-moulding to inject plastic into "precisely milled channels in the aluminium enclosure where it bonds to micro-pores in the aluminium surface". This process may create "subtle deviations in flatness more visible only from certain viewing angles that are imperceptible during normal use".

How imperceptible? Well, Apple claims that its manufacturing process "allows for no more than 400 microns of deviation across the length of any side". That's equivalent to four sheets of paper (the thickness, that is - you shouldn't have an A4-sized bend in your iPad), Apple reckons.

Or to put it another way, Apple reckons that up to 0.4mm of bend is okay. And yeah, that doesn't sound like a lot, but then the iPad Pro is only 5.9mm thick, which suddenly makes it sound like a big deal again. Apple unhelpfully doesn't include pictures to show what such a bend would look like, so we're left looking at pictures of peoples' warped devices and guessing.

Still, Apple does leave a little wiggle room at the end of the page, suggesting people should contact Apple Support if they believe their new tablet "does not meet the specifications described in this article". Whether the company's support agents will offer a replacement or just shrug is unclear, but given the cellular iPad Pro starts at nearly a grand, you'd hope you'd get more than a demonstration with four sheets of A4. µ