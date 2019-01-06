Nvidia's affordable RTX 2060 is faster than the GTX 1070 Ti

LAS VEGAS: GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has, as expected, shown off the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

Unveiled during the firm's CES press conference on Sunday, the graphics card is based on the Pascal architecture that debuted with the high-end GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Naturally, the 2060 offers a stripped-back take Nvidia's flagship GPUs, packing 1,920 CUDA cores compared to the 2,304 the RTX 2070 has on offer. You'll also find 6GB of GDDR6 memory and 240 Tensor Cores that can deliver 52 teraflops of processing power, and five GigaRays per second of ray-tracing performance.

During a demo of the card, Nvidia showed the RTX 2060 running Battlefield V with full real-time ray tracing turned on at more than 60 frames per second at 1440p.

According to Nvidia's own stats, the GPU boasts a 60 per cent speed boost compared to its last-gen GTX 1060, and the firm claims the mainstream card even trumps the GTX 1070 Ti in gameplay performance.

This is backed up by earlier leaked benchmarks, which showed that the new GPU was faster than the GTX 1070 Ti in 12 out of 20 titles tested, and faster than the GTX 1080 in three. These benchmarks also showed that the RTX 2060 also outperformed AMD's Radeon RX 590 graphics cards by 22 per cent, but failed to topple the AMD Radeon RX Vega, which beat it by 4.44 per cent.

"Next-gen gaming starts today for tens of millions of gamers everywhere," said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang. "Desktop gamers are demanding, and the RTX 2060 sets a new standard — an unbeatable price, extraordinary performance and real-time ray tracing that blurs the distinction between movies and games. This is a great moment for gamers and our industry."

The GeForce RTX 2060 will be available from 15 January priced at $349, with a Founders Edition now on sale in the UK for £329, and buyers will get a choice of Battlefield V or Anthem (below) for free. Nvidia says the card also will soon start showing up in machines built by Acer, Alienware, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Nvidia also on Sunday announced G-Sync Ultimate, an improved version of its adaptive sync display technology. µ