Acer's impossibly-small Swift 7 laptop just got even smaller

LAS VEGAS: PC MAKER Acer has taken to CES to unveil a souped-up version of its super-skinny Swift 7 laptop.

The new Acer Swift 7 is even smaller than last year's impressively-tiny model, measuring in at 9.95mm thin and tipping the scales at 890g, the latter thanks to its magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium alloy construction. Acer claims that while these materials are up to 20 to 35 per cent lighter than standard aluminium, they are two to four times tougher.

The Swift 7's bezels are just as teeny as the laptop itself; Acer boasts that the laptop offers a 92 to per cent screen to body ratio thanks to its "super-narrow" edging. The screen itself is a 14in Full HD 1,920x1,080 panel with a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, and it comes toughened by Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, the Swift 7 packs an improved 8th-generation Intel i7-8500Y Amber Lake fanless processor, similar to what's found on the 2018 MacBook Air, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. In terms of battery life, Acer claims this chip will deliver up to 10 hours of juice on a single charge.

Acer is also introducing a redesigned touchpad, integrating a physical clicking mechanism into the Gorilla Glass panel.

Elsewhere, the Windows 10 laptop packs an integrated fingerprint scanner, a privacy-aware 'push-to-open' webcam, two USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2 and Bluetooth 5.0 and Gigabit WiFi support.

The Acer Swift 7 will be available in Europe starting in April priced at $1,699 and Europe in April, at €1,799. Specific UK pricing details have not yet been announced.

Acer on Sunday also introduced the Chromebook 315, its first Chrome OS device to come powered by an AMD chip. µ