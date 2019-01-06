AMD takes aim at Intel with new Ryzen and, er, Chromebook CPUs

LAS VEGAS: CHIPMAKER AMD has shown off new Ryzen and A-Series processors; the latter marking AMD's first stab at the Intel-dominated Chromebook market.

When many were expecting CES 2019 to mark the launch of AMD's first 7nm Ryzen chips and Vega 2 graphics cards, Team Red has instead kicked off the show with the somewhat dull announcement of new 12nm Zen+ Ryzen 3000 mobile processors.

This second-gen CPU lineup comprises of new Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 7 chips across both the 15W U-series and 35W H-series lineups, ranging from the dual-core 2.6GHz Ryzen 3 3200U to the 35W, 2.3GHz quad-core Ryzen 7 3750H.

The full lineup can be seen below:

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H: 4-cores, 8-threads, 10 GPU cores, clocked at 2.3GHz to 4.0GHz

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U: 4-cores, 8-threads, 10 GPU cores, clocked at 2.3GHz to 4.0GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 3550H: 4-cores, 8-threads, 8 GPU cores, clocked at 2.3GHz to 3.7GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U: 4-cores, 8-threads, 8 GPU cores, clocked at 2.1GHz to 3.7GHz

AMD Ryzen 3 3300U: 4-cores, 4-threads, 6 GPU cores, clocked at 2.1GHz to 3.5GHz

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U: 2-cores, 4-threads, 3 GPU cores, clocked at 2.6GHz to 3.5GHz

There's also a new budget Athlon 300U, which packs two CPU cores, four threads, a 2.4GHz base speed and 3.3GHz boost speed.

AMD says the new processors, which come with built-in Vega graphics, offer up to eight per cent more CPU and GPU performance than their Raven Ridge predecessors. It's also keen to boast that they outperform their Intel rivals; the Ryzen 7 3700U can edit media up to 29 per cent faster than the Intel Core i7-8550U, according to AMD, while the Ryzen 5 3500U can load websites up to 14 per cent faster than the Intel Core i5-8250U.

In terms of battery life, Team Red claims users can expect up to 12 hours of general usage and 10 hours of video playback.

AMD's 2nd-gen Ryzen CPUs will start showing up in notebooks from the likes in Q1. Asus will be among the first OEMs to adopt the new H-Series CPUs, having shown off new 15in and 17in TUF gaming laptops (below) that adopt AMD's Ryzen 2 3550H chip.

AMD on Sunday also announced a pair of new A-Series processors designed specifically for Chromebooks, taking aim at Intel's Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350. The A6-9220C is a two-core, two-thread processor with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz that can boost to 2.7GHz, and is accompanied by the A4-9120C which boasts a slightly-lower base clock speed of 1.6GHz.

The firm has already scored some big wins against Intel: Acer and HP have announced that AMD's new CPUs will feature in their newly-announced Chromebook 315 and Chromebook 14 machines, respectively. µ