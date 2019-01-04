Cortana will finally shut the hell up when you install Windows 10

"HI THERE! I'M CORTANA, and I'm here to help," says a cheery voice when you boot up your Windows 10 PC for the first time. "A little sign-in here, a touch of WiFi there and we'll have your PC ready for all you plan to do," it continues.

Perhaps recognising that one of those first things you plan to do will be searching Google for "disable Cortana" (no, wait - changing the default search engine from Bing and then searching Google for "disable Cortana"), Microsoft has finally decided to shut Cortana up during installation, leaving you to set up your computer in peace and quiet, without having to make awkward small talk with a laptop.

Actually, it's not quite as simple as that. Cortana will only be gagged if you're installing Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise or Education - the voice assistant is still its perky, annoying self on Home installations. The reason for this, presumably, is that while Home users will likely only be setting up one PC, enterprise IT professionals could very well be treated to the full Cortana choir. Take it away, Cortanas:

Yeah, with hindsight (or indeed any kind of foresight), Microsoft should probably have never enabled this feature for the professional versions of Windows 10 in the first place. Unsurprisingly, this choice was based on user feedback, according to Microsoft, but if you still want Cortana to guide you through the process, you can bring it back online with a quick press of WIN + Ctrl + Enter.

Cortana has been given a few months' notice period for this slight shift in duties, and the change won't roll out to users until the next full Windows 10 update - 19H1 - which is expected to be with us around April time. µ