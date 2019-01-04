Google Updates: Security borkage special

IT'S A whole new year, and before we zip off to see what weird and wonderful gimmick Google has come up with to keep us booth-crawling at CES, here's a rundown of the latest bits from Mountain View that you have missed. Our full Google coverage is always updated at this link.

First up and it's bad news for ReCaptcha, the Google-developed anti-hack tool that asks you to identify pictures and words in order to get access to sites. It seems that unCaptcha, an experiment from the University of Maryland that managed to bypass ReCaptcha was foiled, it has now been modified and has pwned it all over again.

If that wasn't bad enough, British researchers have also managed to get access to L3 streams from Google's Widevine DRM for video. Thankfully, L3 is not the most prevalent version so we should be okay for now.

In fact, it's been a horrendous week in terms of Google's security. Chromecast devices have also been pwned, by a group who has used the opportunity to get us to subscribe to PewDiePie's YouTube channel. Nah, you're alright, we'll leave it.

Google still hasn't 'fessed up to the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, despite copious leaks (more lacklustre security, there, Google) but the latest intel. is that it'll be available in the Spring. The budget handsets are expected to be paired down versions of the Google flagships, in a similar vein to the iPhone XR - with less RAM and a slightly less powerful Snapdragon processor.

Finally this week, and at last a good news security story - a new feature in the Canary build of Chrome OS offers a way of locking down USB ports on Chromebooks. USBGuard will be particularly welcome in the education sector where the devices are exceedingly popular and may serve to stop children putting their chocolate smeared, virus-ridden USB devices into school property. μ