TV Licensing email scam attempts to steal customers' payment info

BRITS ARE BEING WARNED about a "convincing" TV Licensing scam email campaign that attempts to pilfer payment information.

Action Fraud has told the BBC has said it has received more than 5,000 complaints about the email scam in the last three months alone, noting that the campaign was "particularly nasty as it looks so convincing".

The fraudulent emails, which lure victims with subject lines such as "correct your licensing information" and "your TV licence expires today" and directs customers to a fake version of the official TV Licensing, asks users to asks victims to hand over their payment details, including their account number, sort code, and card verification value (CVV) code.

It also asks for the victim's name, date of birth, address, phone number, email and possibly even their mother's maiden name.

One example of the dodgy TV Licensing email reads: "This is an official notification from TV Licensing!

"We would like to notify you that, after the last annual calculation we have determined that you are eligible to receive a TV Licensing refund of 85.07 GBP.

"Due to invalid account details records, we were unable to credit your account. Please fill in the TV Licensing refund request and allow us 5-6 working days to the amount to be credited to your account."

On its website, TV Licensing acknowledges that "some customers are receiving scam email messages saying they are due a refund or need to keep up their payments."

"TV Licensing will never email customers, unprompted, to ask for bank details, personal information or tell you that you may be entitled to a refund," a spokesperson said.

News of this scam email campaign comes just months after a so-called "glitch" in the official TV Licensing website exposed some customers' bank account details.