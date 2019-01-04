Asus' latest compact PCs pack 9th-gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia Quadro graphics

HARDWARE MAKER Asus has shown off updated versions of its compact PCs that ship with 9th-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia Quadro graphics.

Launched ahead of next week's CES, the "workstation-class" Asus Mini PC ProArt PA90 series comprises of three machines using Core i7 or Core i9 Intel 9th-generation processors, which means the PCs should offer a 30 per cent performance boost over their predecessors.

These 9th-gen CPUs also come coupled with a liquid cooler, which Asus claims makes the PCs 36 per cent quieter than average desktops. This cooling system also automatically extends the PC's top cover when the CPU is at full load to maximize airflow for optimal performance.

Elsewhere, the Mini PC ProArt PA90 offers a choice of the Nvidia Quadro P4000 or P2000 graphics, which come backed up by 5GB and 8GB if video RAM respectively. You'll also find up to 256GB PCIe SSD paired with a 1TB spinning hard disk in the entry-level model, and up to 512GB SSD in the mid and high-end variants.

All the machines come with 32GB of DDR4 2666MHz system memory as a baseline, although this can be upgraded to 64GB.

In terms of connectivity, you'll find two USB 3.1 ports on the front and rear, four Display Ports on the rear, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

"With its powerful CPU and professional GPU, Mini PC ProArt PA90 delivers reliable computing performance for computer-aided design (CAD) workflows for architecture, engineering, and manufacturing as well as media and entertainment, combined with an attractive, compact design that blends easily into any workspace," Asus swooned.

Asus says the Mini PC ProArt PA90 will arrive on shelves in March, with pricing for the entry-level model starting at £2,499.99, moving up to £2,999.99 £3,199.99 for the higher-spec variants. µ