Samsung Galaxy Flex set to feature same triple camera as Galaxy S10

KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung's much-hyped foldable smartphone will reportedly boast the same triple-lens camera as the Galaxy S10.

So says ET News, which claims to have heard from industry sources that the so-called Galaxy Flex will feature three cameras on its backside; two main sensors accompanied by a third super wide-angle sensor, similar to the setup expected to feature on the Galaxy S10.

The report states that the camera modules will be supplied by Samsung's subsidiary Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

ET News has some details about the smartphone's bendy display, too. Echoing earlier rumours, its sources claim the device will sport a 4.58in display when folded, which increases to 7.3in when the device is used in tablet mode. According to previous speculation, these screens will offer resolutions of 840x1960 and 1536x2152, respectively.

Samsung will order one million of the displays initially, according to the report, with the firm looking to test the water before increasing mass production.

While we don't yet know much else about the Galaxy Flex, with Samsung offering up no more than a glimpse at the flexible handset, it's expected to debut in just three months' time, following the launch of the Galaxy S10.

According to a recent report, the handset will only be available at the Samsung online store and via the EE network in Blighty; the latter of which will offer the Flex on both pay-monthly tariffs and SIM-free.

You'll unlikely be rushing out to pick one up though, as the device - which will be reportedly be made available in multiple iterations - will reportedly be priced between £1,500 and £2,000, despite earlier rumours that it would fetch around £1,350.

Commenting on the latest rumours, Samsung said: "The foldable device will launch by the first half of 2019 in select markets. We are currently ready for its mass production and expecting at least one million units to be produced." µ