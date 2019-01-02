AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 CPU prematurely listed by Russian retailer

RUSSIAN RETAILER E-Katalog appears to have spilled details about AMD's forthcoming Ryzen CPUs, including the Ryzen 9 3800X CPU that will offer 16 cores, 32 threads and a boost clock speed of 4.7GHz.

Described as Ryzen 9 Matisse by the online retailer (Matisse being the code name for the Zen 2 architecture), it will - as expected - be built to TSMC's 7nm process.

However, that's not all. The retailer appears to have published the raw details of all the forthcoming Ryzen CPUs, from the Ryzen 3 all the way up to the aforementioned Ryzen 9.

The Ryzen 7 3700X looks like a particularly interesting part: it will be the first AMD Ryzen CPU to hit the 5GHz clock speed out of the box, albeit in boost mode. This mirrors Intel's efforts to offer some highly clocked CPUs in a bid to stay ahead of newly invigorated AMD as the Zen architecture matures.

However, even the entry-level Ryzen 3 CPUs will get a core and thread-count boost. The Ryzen 3 3300 will get six cores and 12 threads while running at a base speed of 3.2GHz.

Meanwhile, its (no doubt) slightly more expensive Ryzen 3 stablemate, the 3300X, will offer 3.5GHz out of the box for the same number of cores and threads.

Full details below:

Model Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock TDP Ryzen 9 3800X 16 32 3.9GHz 4.7GHz 125W Ryzen 7 3700X 12 24 4.2GHz 5.0GHz 105W Ryzen 7 3700 12 24 3.8GHz 4.6GHz 95W Ryzen 5 3600X 8 16 4.0GHz 4.8GHz 95W Ryzen 5 3600 8 16 3.6GHz 4.4GHz 65W Ryzen 3 3300X 6 12 3.5GHz 4.3GHz 65W Ryzen 3 3300 6 12 3.2GHz 4.0GHz 50W

The bean spillage has since been cleaned up by E-Katalog, but not before the specialist Videocardz website got the screen grabs.

Enthusiasts won't have to wait long for confirmation, however. AMD CEO Lisa Su will be giving a keynote at the CES 2019 tradeshow in Las Vegas next week where she is expected to provide more details on AMD's upcoming 7nm Zen 2-based CPUs.

We'll be there to bring you all of the latest. µ