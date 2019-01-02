Windows 10 users beg Microsoft to stop giving them FLAC, Microsoft misunderstands

IT MAY be a new year, but when it comes to Windows 10, the issues are same-old, same-old.

The spectacular borkage that has been affecting users who have updated to the latest version of Windows-as-a-Service - specifically the October 2018 Update - has produced a new issue and this time, it's FLAC support.

The lossless music codec favoured by audiophiles was added natively in Windows 10 but has never been fully operational, and now it appears to be well and truly jiggered.

It appears that for some reason Windows is truncating metadata (artist names and so on) in the new version, whilst native players (Groove, Windows Media Player) are skipping about all over the shop like a pirate radio station in a Force Nine gale - missing the first minute of songs and ignoring short ones entirely.

Whilst it has always been true that Windows doesn't like tags of over 64 characters, this seems to be a much more of a bork than any attempt at a fix.

Also spotted, for those power users who sometimes access the hidden Administrator account, is that it will have been automatically deactivated after upgrade, meaning you have to set it all up again. There's no harm done, but ultimately, this is Windows 10 messing with the holiest-of-holies without actually warning the user.

Whilst neither problem is of the extent of the original issue - that of user files being chewed up and spat out, this is nevertheless another example from the growing list of things that you would have expected Microsoft to have spotted before this update went anywhere near the public.

The October 2018 Update is now more widely available but remains blocked on certain machines with known issues.

We are now almost halfway through the current update's tenure, and yet still more issues are being discovered.

The concern now is whether or not this version can be fixed before the next, codenamed 19H1 is due to arrive. μ