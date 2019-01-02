Intel's incoming Coffee Lake Refresh CPUs listed at retailers ahead of launch

CHIPMAKER Intel looks set to imminently fatten up its 9th-gen Coffee Lake Refresh CPU lineup with new SKUs aimed at enthusiast systems.

That's according to a number of fat-fingered retailers, including Data-Systems.Fi, Newegg, and distributor Synnex, which all listed the new processors ahead of their likely CES unveiling.

Screenshots of the since-yanked listings obtained by Anandtech confirm that there are four new SKUs incoming, including the eight-core Intel Core i9-9900KF and Core i7-9700KF and six-core Core i5-9600KF and Core i5-9400F CPUs.

All four processors, which likely will be based on Intel's 14nm process, end with an F designator, something that Intel typically uses to specify chips that lack integrated graphics.

As noted by Anandtech, this marks the first time that Intel has launched integrated graphics-free processors in its mainstream processors for many years, and suggests the CPUs will take aim at enthusiast systems that rely on discrete graphics cards; something that Intel is also tipped to launch at CES next week.

The premature listings confirm that all the chips will support existing 300-series mainboards, and gives us a glimpse at the CPUs' specifications:

Core i9-9900KF: eight cores, 95W TDP, clock frequencies of 3.6/5.0 GHz, and 16MB L3 cache

Naturally, Intel has remained tight-lipped on the existence of these CPUs, but the retailers' listings suggest that a launch is imminent; Intel has a CES presser scheduled for 7 September, and INQ will be there to bring you all of the latest. µ