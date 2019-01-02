HUAWEI AND ZTE could find themselves banned from the US after reports claimed that Donald Trump plans to hit them with an executive order.

The two companies have faced much scrutiny over their links to the Chinese government, with speculation that their devices may present a risk to national security.

As such, it's expected that struggling young actor, Donald Trump, best known for his role as 'Forbes Cover Billionaire' in 2011 film 'Horrorween', will bypass the House and ban the companies equipment from the rollout of the forthcoming 5G networks that are set to girdle the country in 2019.

Reuters reports that any such ban could be imminent and would be enacted by declaring a 'national emergency' under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. This would give Trump direct control over where telecoms hardware is sourced; these Hollywood types can be such drama queens.

In the event of such a ruling, it's likely that existing equipment may also have to be ripped out, with small-scale operators in rural areas being worst hit, with experts debating whether or not such operators could even expect compensation.

It's thought that any such order would not specifically identify Huawei and ZTE, but refer in general to companies that present a threat to national security. This comes despite a recent billion dollar payment by ZTE to keep trading in the country.

This isn't the first time that such a move has been mooted, with rumours of a plan to scupper Chinese tech ambitions stretching back to last May, as a preamble to the ongoing trade war between the two countries.

Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry was guarded in her response, pending any official announcement, but added: "Some countries have, without any evidence, and making use of national security, tacitly assumed crimes to politicize, and even obstruct and restrict, normal technology exchange activities," she added.

"This, in reality, is undoubtedly shutting oneself off, rather than being the door to openness, progress and fairness."

Neither ZTE or Huawei has commented as yet. μ