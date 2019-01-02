Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 set to make debut at CES

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia will allegedly show off the much-leaked GeForce RTX 2060 GPU during its CES presser on 7 January.

So says Videocardz, which claims to have seen a reviewers' guide for the RTX 2060, in which all the GPU's specs, features and performance targets are revealed.

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream card will be based on the Pascal architecture that debuted with the high-end GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. It'll offer a cut-down take on Nvidia's flagship GPUs, though, packing 1,920 CUDA cores compared to the 2,304 the RTX 2070 has on offer.

The leaked info claims the card will also include 240 tensor cores, 30 ray tracing cores and 6GB GDDR6 memory while offering clock speeds in the 1365 MHz and 1680 MHz range and up to 6.5 TFLOPs of compute performance.

The Nvidia RTX 2060 Founders Edition (pictured), which looks identical to the RTX 2070, will come equipped with a single 8-pin power connector, two DisplayPort outputs, HDMI, DVI and USB TypeC connectors, according to the leak.

As for performance stats, Videocardz posted both 1080p and 1440p results for the RTX 2060 while comparing it to the GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1070 Ti and GTX 1080; it was faster than the GTX 1070 Ti in 12 out of the 20 titles tested, and faster than the FTX 1080 in three.

Earlier leaked RTX 2070 benchmarks, which tested the GPU 3840x2160 (4K) resolution with the High Quality preset, saw the card earn a score of 2,589 - a fairly major 30 per cent bump compared to the 1,956 score earned by the 6GB variant of the GTX 1060. It closed in on the GeForce RTX 1070, too, with the latter being just 6.18 per cent faster.

In these benchmarks, the card also outperformed AMD's Radeon RX 590 graphics cards by 22 per cent, but failed to topple the AMD Radeon RX Vega, which beat it by 4.44 per cent.

The new model will be available in stores starting from 15 January, and will reportedly fetch $350 (£275). Buyers of the GeForce RTX 2060 will reportedly get a choice of Battlefield V or Anthem for free.

INQ will be out at CES, and we'll bring you all of the latest as it happens. µ