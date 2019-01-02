Nokia's weird five-camera smartphone leaks in new video

NOKIA'S FRANKLY LUDICROUS-LOOKING five-camera smartphone is very nearly upon us, if a new leaked video is to be believed.

The Nokia Whack-A-Mole (or Nokia 9 PureView as the company insists on calling it - we prefer our name) has leaked in a new video released by MySmartPrice, which shows a handset betting the house on the concept that five camera lenses are automatically better than four or fewer.

In fact, the other specs are more run of the mill, so Nokia leaves them to the end. We'll get on to them in a minute, but why are five cameras supposedly better than one, two, three or four?

The Zeiss-branded camera array can capture "life in impossible detail" apparently, which is suitably nonsensical for a marketing video, suggesting the leak is 100 per cent genuine. Taking five shots simultaneously allows the phone to capture ten times as much light, the video claims, for "incredible texture and detail" and "stunning crisp HDR technology." The five lenses also allow easy refocusing after the shots have been taken.

So in short, five cameras makes for better photography. We probably could have worked that one out for ourselves, with hindsight.

Elsewhere, though, the specifications look a little limp for a 2019 flagship. Like 2018's Nokia 8 Sirocco, the Nokia Whack-A-Mole will be packing the previous year's technology: in this case, the Snapdragon 845 processor. At the time of writing that's still the most powerful Android chip around, but it won't be for long.

Still, it should offer very good performance all the same, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the mix too. The 5.99in screen has a 2K resolution, and it has nice little extras such as Qi wireless charging and an in-display fingerprint reader, as recently seen on the OnePlus 6T. It's an Android One device, too, which means it not only launches with Android 9 Pie, but is guaranteed two years' worth of security updates.

No idea how much all this will cost, but we'll likely know in a few weeks if Nokia has already cracked out the stock music tunes for a promo video. Watch this space. µ