Merry Christmas to all, and to all... cheers

We'll leave you to work out who is who

IT'S THAT time of year again where The INQ team scuttle off and enjoy some egg based beverages and mince pies with no mince.

We're a small team, and we're constantly battling for attention against our much better-staffed rivals, so we'd like to take this opportunity to say thanks to all the team at our parent company who do all the stuff we can't be faffed with, far better than we could, the advertisers that pay our wages, and the PR/Comms professionals that offer us such great stories to share with you, especially those who've had to endure Chris being sick, grumpy or both on trips.

But more importantly, thanks to you guys - there are more of you than ever. Without you posting tips, adding comments, correcting our spelling, telling us we're doing a great job, and of course reading the site, we wouldn't be here.

It's not always been easy. Losing our long-time friend and colleague Dave Neal at the start of the year was particularly difficult, and we know your kind messages during that difficult time meant the world not just to us, but to his family and friends.

Next year should be really exciting. Carly and Chris will be on the showfloor at CES throughout, and with the launch of 5G scheduled for 2019, there's a lot to look forward to.

The site will be updated over Christmas with more gift ideas, interviews, features, rants and our legendary reviews of the last year, and our looks forward to the next. A full news service returns on January 2nd.

In the meantime, here's wishing you and yours a merry whatever-it-is you celebrate, and thanks again.

See you in 2019.

Carly, Chris, Roland & Alan