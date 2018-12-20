Kinky iPads are nothing to fear, says Apple

APPLE HAS fessed up to something we've known for a while - iPads are bent. Or if not bent, at least a bit kinky.

Trouble is, it doesn't consider that a defect when it comes to warranties and given the cost involved, that's likely to sting a bit.

The company has confirmed that, thanks to a manfacturing defect feature, a number of iPad Pro devices from the 2018 collection have shipped with a slightly warped casing.

IT'S NOT A DEFECT. OK?

The issue seems to be most prevalent on the LTE version, according to Da Voige which also has a a statement from Apple saying how it's sorry-not-sorry.

It explains that the cooling process used in manufacturer can cause them to ‘set' in a slightly wonky way, but that there's nothing wrong with it and no functionality is affected.

Apple has been unusually non-aloof about this, possibly because it has a history of "Bendgate" scandals with older products and wanted to clarify the reports from users claiming that it was bending with use. Instead, they confirm that it was probably never straight to begin with.

Your £1100 device, ladies and germs. (Though we should add that consumers have identified the issue with other variants too.)

Da Voige also confirmed that a Manhattan Apple Store is selling these slightly bent iPad Pros as new. Because there's nothing wrong with them. OKAY?

Apple says it hasn't had an upsurge in complaints about this year's model over previous ones. But those who have brought it up are getting somewhat mixed messages with some Apple Store staff saying that it has to be claimed as Accidental Damage on Applecare, with others doing the swap, and still more explaining it's all part of the ‘fun'.

What is clear is that if you've just bought one, then you do have 14-days cooling off period, so it might be worth refunding it and then buying a new one, if it's kinks offend you. μ