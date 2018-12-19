Apple needs to revisit its own developer rules after spamming Carpool Karaoke notifications

APPLE REALLY WANTS you to watch its latest Carpool Karaoke episodes. So much so, that it has been pushing notifications to iPhone users - something the company views as a big no-no in its own developer guidelines.

No, Apple. Bad. Desperate unsolicited push notifications are bad. pic.twitter.com/LOPUppKuwu — nilay patel (@reckless) December 15, 2018

Apple's App Store policies are quite clear on this point. "Notifications must not be required for the app to function, and should not be used for advertising, promotions, or direct marketing purposes or to send sensitive personal or confidential information," Apple writes.

"Abuse of these services may result in revocation of your privileges," the guidelines continue, though somehow we can't see Apple giving Apple a slap on the wrist.

To add insult to injury, the notification - which seems to have been doing the rounds on December 7 and again on December 14 - doesn't appear to be based on preferences. Both people who watch Carpool Karaoke and those that don't have been strongarmed into watching episodes featuring Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jason Sudeikis and the Muppets.

Yes, this is one of those rare situations where the show might actually be more annoying than the notification. It doesn't bode well for Apple's long-standing plans to get into original programming in a big way. With anything vaguely controversial reportedly blackballed by Tim Cook, it wouldn't be surprising if these notifications became a staple of Apple's promotion tactics going forwards - unless the backlash is so loud it can't be ignored.

Hey @Apple if I ever get a notification like this again I'm switching to Samsung pic.twitter.com/mpGKYXiSka — Lex (@Just_John10) December 8, 2018

It's pretty easy to dismiss the alert and prevent the app from ever bothering you again, but that's not really the point. Apple clearly knows this kind of nagging is annoying, otherwise, it would let its developers do it with their apps. Perhaps the fact that Apple rides roughshod over its own rules is a tacit acknowledgement of the fact that while these tactics are unquestionably annoying, they remain infuriatingly effective. µ