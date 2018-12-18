Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is called 'Anaconda' and will arrive in 2020

MICROSOFT IS REPORTEDLY gearing up to launch two new Xbox consoles in 2020, codenamed 'Anaconda' and 'Lockhart'.

According to a report at Windows Central, Microsoft will launch its so-called 'Scarlett' family of next-gen Xbox consoles in 2020.

The flagship 'Anaconda' model, seemingly codenamed by a Nicki Minaj fan at Microsoft, will be the equivalent of the current Xbox One X, with improved hardware and souped-up internals from AMD. The console might also include SSD storage for the first time, in order to reduce game load times.

A second console, codenamed 'Lockhart', will be a follow-up to the lesser-specced Xbox One S, according to the report, which describes it as "potentially around as powerful as the current Xbox One X hardware wise, with refinements under the hood."

While gamers have another year-and-a-bit to wait until Microsoft shows off its next-gen Xboxes, earlier rumours claim Redmond is planning a disc-less version of the Xbox One S for 2019.

The report also claims that both of these consoles, referred to by Windows Central as the "S-2" and "X-2", will support existing backwards-compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games, along with current Xbox One titles.

While these are the two next-generation Xbox consoles, Microsoft could also be preparing a disc-less version of the Xbox One S for 2019. Codenamed 'Xbox Scarlet Cloud', the console is expected to arrive as a cheaper, cut-down device, largely used to fuel interest in Project Xcloud, Microsoft's in-house game streaming service.

Microsoft is also expected to offer a 'disc-to-digital' scheme, which would allow people to trade in their physical copies of games for digital version, essentially allowing them to ditch the older media format and embrace the as-a-service model.

And ccording to a new report from WCCFTech, the so-called Xbox Scarlet Cloud will utilize a semi-custom AMD Picasso chip, set to be introduced as part of AMD's Ryzen 3000 lineup. µ