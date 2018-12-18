Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is called 'Anaconda' and will arrive in 2020
Alongside cheaper 'Lockhart' console, apparently
MICROSOFT IS REPORTEDLY gearing up to launch two new Xbox consoles in 2020, codenamed 'Anaconda' and 'Lockhart'.
According to a report at Windows Central, Microsoft will launch its so-called 'Scarlett' family of next-gen Xbox consoles in 2020.
The flagship 'Anaconda' model, seemingly codenamed by a Nicki Minaj fan at Microsoft, will be the equivalent of the current Xbox One X, with improved hardware and souped-up internals from AMD. The console might also include SSD storage for the first time, in order to reduce game load times.
A second console, codenamed 'Lockhart', will be a follow-up to the lesser-specced Xbox One S, according to the report, which describes it as "potentially around as powerful as the current Xbox One X hardware wise, with refinements under the hood."
While gamers have another year-and-a-bit to wait until Microsoft shows off its next-gen Xboxes, earlier rumours claim Redmond is planning a disc-less version of the Xbox One S for 2019.
The report also claims that both of these consoles, referred to by Windows Central as the "S-2" and "X-2", will support existing backwards-compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games, along with current Xbox One titles.
While these are the two next-generation Xbox consoles, Microsoft could also be preparing a disc-less version of the Xbox One S for 2019. Codenamed 'Xbox Scarlet Cloud', the console is expected to arrive as a cheaper, cut-down device, largely used to fuel interest in Project Xcloud, Microsoft's in-house game streaming service.
Microsoft is also expected to offer a 'disc-to-digital' scheme, which would allow people to trade in their physical copies of games for digital version, essentially allowing them to ditch the older media format and embrace the as-a-service model.
And ccording to a new report from WCCFTech, the so-called Xbox Scarlet Cloud will utilize a semi-custom AMD Picasso chip, set to be introduced as part of AMD's Ryzen 3000 lineup. µ
