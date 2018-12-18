Lenovo's latest ThinkPads are the first to pack Whiskey Lake chips

PC MAKER Lenovo has beaten the impending CES rush with the unveiling of two new ThinkPad devices: the ThinkPad L390 and ThinkPad L390 Yoga.

While, aesthetically, the biz-focused laptops offer few differences over their ThinkPad L380 and ThinkPad L380 Yoga predecessors, they're the first ThinkPads to ship with Intel's 8th-generation Whiskey Lake chips; expect a performance boost over Kaby Lake-R and added support for Gigabit WiFi.

Both the traditional ThinkPad L390 and convertible ThinkPad L390 Yoga pack 13.3in full HD displays, and support up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, and offer two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI 1.4 and mini Ethernet jacks, and a microSD card reader. You'll also find baked-in fingerprint readers, with Lenovo encrypting data on its dTPM 2.0 chip.

The two laptops also pack 45 Wh batteries, although Lenovo estimates you'll get two hours of extra battery life out of the ThinkPad L390 compared to the L390 Yoga, the latter of which has a hinge that lets you twist the screen a full 360-degrees to use the device as a touchscreen tablet.

"The ThinkPad portfolio has always offered a broad choice to give customers the specific device they need. The updated ThinkPad L390 and L390 Yoga are no different. Positioned with price-sensitive business customers and professional consumers in mind, the L series maintains the ThinkPad reputation for ruggedness and durability," Lenovo swoons.

"Sitting below our ThinkPad X1 premium laptops and the mainstream corporate workhorse T and X series, the updated L390 and L390 are designed to provide end-users with mainstream performance and value."

The Lenovo ThinkPad L390 and L390 will be available in the US later this month, priced from $659 and $889, respectively. There's no word yet on UK availability. µ