Huawei P30 Pro leak shows off waterdrop notch and quad cameras

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei's next-gen P30 and P30 Pro smartphones will buck the trend of in-screen cameras with a OnePlus 6T-esque 'waterdrop' notch.

At least that's according to casemaker Olixar, via MobileFun, which has already started flogging accessories for Huawei's as-yet-unannounced 2019 flagships. Images of the cases (above) show that both the P30 and P30 Pro will adopt a teeny-tiny waterdrop notch, rather than a 'punch hole' cutout like that seen on Huawei's own Nova 4 handset.

This, according to MobileFun, is because OLED displays with the 'punch-hole' design are currently only available to Samsung; the newly-announced Nova 4 sports an LCD screen.

Olixar's cases, if accurate, also show that the higher-spec Huawei P30 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on its backside. It won't be the first, though; while last year's Huawei P20 was the first to sport a triple-camera setup, Samsung's Galaxy A9 (2018) has already arrived with four cameras in tow.

The P30 Pro's vertical quad camera array will be coupled with a separate cutout for a dual-LED flash, the images show, alongside two additional, as-yet-unidentified sensors.

The lesser-specced Huawei P30 will allegedly feature a triple-camera setup, but Olixar hasn't shared any images of setup.

While Huawei hasn't commented on the leak, Walter Ji, the company's European head, suggested earlier this year that the firm would be shoving four cameras onto its smartphones in 2019. "Next year we will definitely see more innovation in the camera, and now we have three, imagine four for next year," he said.

We don't know much else about the smartphone duo, but we'd put money on the P30 and P30 Pro packing Huawei's 7nm Kirin 980 processor, Android 9 Pie and the same 48MP main camera sensor as seen on the Nova 4.

All will be revealed early next year. Probably. µ