Qualcomm claims Apple is 'violating' iPhone ban despite iOS 12.1.2 update

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm claims Apple remains in violation of a Chinese court's orders to stop selling iPhones despite a software update that the firm pushed out on Monday.

Last week, China granted Qualcomm an injunction that banned "the import and sale of nearly all iPhone models in China." Apple, however, claimed that "all iPhones" would remain available for sale to customers in China", and said it would release an iOS update to address the three patents involved in the never-ending Qualcomm case.

As promised, Apple unleashed iOS 12.1.2 this week, which brings with it eSIM support, bug fixes and - most importantly - changes to tackle the patents involved with Qualcomm's ongoing legal battle.

It hasn't done much to satisfy the blood-hungry chipmaker, though, which says that Apple continues to violate the injunction that would see iPhone sales banned in China, despite its iOS 12.1.2 update.

Qualcomm believes that Apple is still in violation of the court order as it continues to sell iPhones and has not been given explicit permission to do so.

"Despite Apple's efforts to downplay the significance of the order and its claims of various ways it will address the infringement, Apple apparently continues to flout the legal system by violating the injunctions," Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm's general counsel, told Reuters in a statement on Monday.

"Apple's statements following the issuance of the preliminary injunction have been deliberate attempts to obfuscate and misdirect",.

When contacted by Reuters for comment, Apple reiterated its earlier statement: "Qualcomm's effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world.

"All iPhone models remain available for our customers in China. Qualcomm is asserting three patents they had never raised before, including one which has already been invalidated. We will pursue all our legal options through the courts."

After last week being granted a preliminary injunction that bans the import and sale of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, Qualcomm is now reportedly seeking a ban on Apple's latest iPhone XS, XS Max and XR smartphones. µ