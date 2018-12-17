Huawei Nova 4 official with in-display camera, Kirin 970 chipset

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei has officially shown off the Nova 4, its first smartphone to feature a 'punch-hole' front-facing camera.

Launched after weeks of teasers and hype-building, the Huawei Nova 4 features a 25MP selfie camera embedded into the display, similar to that seen on the Honor View 20 and Samsung's Galaxy A8 with 'Infinity-O' display.

Despite its quirky placement, the Nova 4's front-facing camera isn't the most interesting snapper on the device; around the back, you'll find a 48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.8 main camera, which is teamed with a 16MP f/2ultra-wide-angle-angle lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Naturally, the cameras also come equipped with Huawei's usual array of additional features, including 4K video support, AI beauty, 3D Qmoji and PDAF.

Huawei has yet to give us the full skinny, but we do know that the Nova 4 also features a 6.4in 2,310x1080 IPS display, the same Kirin 970 chipset as the Huawei P20 lineup rather than the more powerful Kirin 980, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,750mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

There's no in-display fingerprint scanner, and you'll instead find a more traditional rear-mounted sensor.

The Huawei Nova 4 will make its debut in China for 3,399 yuan (about £390), and a cheaper 3,099 yuan (£350) variant will be available with a lesser-specced 20MP main camera sensor. It's as yet unclear if the handset will see a release in the UK. µ