Apple 'falsely advertised' iPhone X, XS screen specs, lawsuit alleges

A LAWSUIT alleges that Apple has been fibbing about the screen size and screen resolution of its latest iPhones models.

As uncovered by CNET, two plaintiffs filed the suit in the US District Court of Northern California on Friday, alleging that Apple falsely advertised the screen sizes and resolutions of the displays on its iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices.

According to the plaintiffs, which are seeking class-action status, Apple's fibbing stems from the fact that, in advertising the smartphones' screen sizes, the firm included non-screen areas such as corners and the controversial notch.

This means the iPhones aren't "all screen" as marketed, according to the 55-page complaint; the screen on the iPhone X is advertised as being 5.8in, but the plaintiffs claim that the screen is actually "only about 5.6875in."

The lawsuit also accuses Apple of falsely advertising the pixel count of its notch-equipped handsets. The iPhone X is touted as having a resolution of 2436x1125 pixels, but thanks to Apple's use of Samsung's OLED display tech, it doesn't contain true pixels with red, green and blue subpixels in each pixel.

"The iPhone X Product is advertised as having 2436×1125 pixels, but in fact does not use true pixels with red, green, and blue subpixels in each pixel," the complaint states.

Instead, the suit argues that the iPhone X allegedly only has two subpixels per pixel, which is less than advertised, alleging the iPhone 8 Plus has a higher-quality screen than Apple's first notch-ridden flagship.

"One of the most important factors in the value and price of a phone is its screen quality, the most important factor of which is screen resolution. For this reason, Defendant's phones, including the Products, are advertised and marketed based on their screen resolution," the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiffs go on to argue that Apple uses screen size on their website to advertise their phones and to offer comparisons between different phone models, noting: "These comparisons are misleading because the Products have false screen pixel counts that dramatically overrepresent the number of subpixels in the phones."

Apple hasn't yet commented on the lawsuit. µ