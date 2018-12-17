This batch of NES and SNES Classics will be the last, says Nintendo

IF YOU STILL haven't bought yourself an NES or SNES Classic console then time is running out, according to Nintendo.

In a Grinch-like interview with Hollywood Reporter, Nintendo of America CEO Reggie Fils-Aime made it clear that there would be no more of the retro consoles once they're gone, there won't be more games for them, and there aren't any plans for an N64, GameCube, Wii or Wii U Classic.

"There's no ability for add-on content with our classic consoles, so when you purchase the console it's coming with that set roster of content," he began, smashing dream number one in just 36 syllables.

Dream number two followed quickly: "We've said that the current systems are the extent of our classic program." To be entirely fair, this isn't the first time this hope has been summarily taken out the back and shot. Just last month, Fils-Aime explained that the two Classic systems were space fillers between the Wii U dying and the Switch replacing it.

In that interview, he said: "I would not ever rule something out, but what I can tell you is certainly that's not in our planning horizon." For someone who "would not ever rule something out," today's quote sounds an awful lot like ruling something out, but there we are.

All that leaves in this joy-a-thon of an interview is to highlight the imminent death of the retro consoles that do exist. "We've also been clear that, at least from an America's perspective, these products are going to be available through the holiday season and once they sell out, they're gone. And that's it."

He went on to explain that going forward, fans can still get hold of retro games through Nintendo Switch Online. That's true, but every second spent putting more NES classics onto the Switch is a second where developers aren't porting Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2. Bah, humbug. µ