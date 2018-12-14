You can now play Sonic the Hedgehog from the discomfort of your Fire TV Stick

IT'S A COMMON joke that Skyrim has been released for literally anything that supports a screen. But it's never been released for Fire TV Stick, which means that Sonic the Hedgehog now has it beaten.

Actually, it isn't just Sonic: it's a collection of 25 Mega Drive games featuring the likes of Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Columns, Golden Axe and Altered Beast. It's available for a not unreasonable £11.99, which makes it 48p per game.

Three of the bundled Sonic games - Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic CD - are remasters, but the rest are plain old traditional ports. While the games themselves may be just as you remembered them - for better or worse - there are a few modern twists that Sega has included. As well as multiple save slots for each game, you can also rewind any title by a few seconds if you missed that crucial jump, or just want to hear the weird Sega choir over and over again to annoy anyone who has the misfortune of cohabiting with you.

That means you can now play the original Sonic the Hedgehog on Mega Drive, Game Boy Advance, PC, 3DS, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Switch, Wii, Xbox 360, PS3, iPod, Saturn, GameCube, PS2, Xbox, PSP, DS, Ps4 and Xbox One.

But I guess in a pinch you could try the Fire TV Stick.

The sane way to do this is to pair it with a Bluetooth gamepad. The easier, but infinitely more maddening way is to use the bundled Fire Stick remote. Turn it on its side, and you use the circular directional button as a D-pad, with the forward, back and play buttons becoming the Mega Drive's face buttons. Well, doesn't that just sound like a recipe for hand cramp?

Still, it's probably just a small mercy Sega didn't feel fit to make it voice controlled. "Alexa, make Sonic roll right" just doesn't feel like it would be the most efficient way of beating Dr Robotnik. µ