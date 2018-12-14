Ofcom will force ISPs tell customers about their best broadband deals

IF YOU FEEL like your broadband provider has been keeping something from you in the past, you'll be delighted to hear that there will be more transparency in the future. New plans drawn up by Ofcom are going to force broadband companies to tell customers their best deals, without you having to needle them.

The proposals state that broadband companies - alongside mobile, landline and pay-TV businesses - would have to inform customers of the best possible tariff they could get when a discounted deal comes to an end. Loyal customers will also need to be told of better options every year.

The plan is to tackle the so-called loyalty penalty that customers face by sticking with one company for a quiet life. When it comes to broadband pricing, the squeaky wheel really does get the grease.

"We're concerned that many loyal broadband customers aren't getting the best deal they could," Ofcom's Sharon White said.

"So we're reviewing broadband pricing practices and ensuring customers get clear, accurate information from their provider about the best deals they offer."

The regulator stated that it would be reviewing broadband companies' pricing to figure out why some customers are paying more than others and whether vulnerable types need extra protections in place to ensure they're not getting ripped off.

The move was partly triggered by Ofcom research showing that while 94 per cent of homes and offices in the UK could receive superfast broadband, less than half had bothered. On top of that, roughly four million households with older, slower broadband were out of contract and could upgrade for the same or less money than they currently pay.

It's definitely a welcome move. It's just a shame that companies couldn't do it themselves without a legislative nudge in the right direction. µ