Apple Music's Connect feature is getting canned

IT LOOKS LIKE Apple is pulling the plug on 'Connect' - a feature of Apple Music that allowed artists to post content directly to fans. It was a launch feature, but not one that's been hugely used since then, with many artists still stuck with content posted on day one.

In some ways, the writing has been on the wall for a while, with an update to Apple Music removing the dedicated "Connect" tab, and relegating it to a bit buried below music recommendations. Now though, it seems it's being properly killed off, with 9to5Mac publishing an email sent out to artists.

"We're always looking for ways to enhance our focus on artists and help them better connect to fans," the email begins - which is a funny way of foreshadowing the closure of a feature that sets out to help artists connect to fans, but there we are.

After highlighting a redesign for Artist Pages and introducing Artist Radio, Apple gets to Connect: "Today we're streamlining music discovery by removing Connect posts from Artist Pages and For You. This means you'll no longer be able to post to Connect as of December 13, 2018, but all previously uploaded content will still be searchable until May 24, 2019. You can still create Artist Playlists with the latest version of Apple Music."

Although there's been no public announcement, Apple has also updated the support page to with a mini-obituary for the feature: "Connect posts from artists are no longer supported."

Connect's May expiry date might be significant. Apple typically updates Apple Music at WWDC alongside iOS, and that lands in June each year. Perhaps we'll be seeing something bigger and better coming to replace it. Or perhaps we'll just get more free U2 songs. µ