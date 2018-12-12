Google CEO tells Congress why real life isn't like The Wizard of Oz

GOOGLE BOSS Sundar Pichai spent Tuesday afternoon at Congress, explaining to Republican senators how the internet works.

Repeatedly during the course of the afternoon, Mr Pichai was asked about why there seemed to be a bias against Conservative views in searches, especially given the known anti-Trump sentiment within the upper echelons of the Googletron.

One of the more notable exchanges saw Pichai explaining why typing the word "idiot" into the search engine produces pictures of Donald Trump, the little-known actor whose notable roles include a bit part in the video for "On Our Own" by Bobby Brown.

After Pichai explained the complex algorithm that created search results, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren retorted: "So it's not some little man sitting behind the curtain figuring out what we're going to show the user, it's basically a compilation of what users are generating and trying to sort through that information."

Effectively, she's confusing real life with The Wizard of Oz, just like government officials should be doing.

The facepalm is implied.

Pichai confirmed that, no, Google doesn't intervene in search results, and more than that, fifteen per cent of the searches served up every day are brand new and there'd be no time to meddle with them anyway.

The 3.5-hour session covered questions over a range of hot-button topics, and of course "that" Chinese regionalised version of Google was one of them.

The message that "Right now, we have no plans to launch search in China," should do something to placate the thousands of Googlers who have expressed their objections, adding that he believed that freedom of information was an absolute human right.

That will do little to calm rumours that at one point, Google had hundreds of people prepping for launch.

Also up for discussion was the question of whether Google could indeed track locations of Android users, after suggestions that not only was the data being collected regardless of settings, but shared with up to 40 companies.

Pichai's evasive answer led the house to point out it wasn't a trick question. μ