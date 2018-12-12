Openreach and ISPs make deal on automatic compensation for shonky broadband

BT-OWNED Openreach has reached a deal with five ISPs to provide Brits with automatic compensation for shonky broadband service.

The voluntary system, set to arrive in early 2019, was first touted in November last year by UK telecoms regulator Ofcom and will require ISPs to offer automatic compensation when appointments get missed, repairs get botched or take ages, and installations are delayed while they mess about with the cabinet for six weeks.

Consumers will be compensated £8 per day for delayed repairs following a loss of broadband service (assuming it isn't fixed within 2 working days), £5 per day for each day late a service is after installation, and £25 for a missed appointment of a cancellation within 24 hours.

Despite initially causing friction among ISPs, largely because many of the broadband faults experienced physically occur on Openreach's side of the network, ISPReview reports that the BT subsidiary compensation deal for customers with five internet service providers.

The website reports, citing industry sources, that Openreach's final offer to ISPs has "improved quite a bit over the starting point and the cover for third-party delays is also to be welcomed". However, it notes that some ISPs "continue to have some concerns"

In a statement, Openreach confirmed: "Automatic compensation is the right thing to do for customers, and that's why we've been proactively compensating our wholesale customers for every appointment we miss, and any delays to repairs and provisions, since 2008.

"We have fully supported Ofcom's voluntary Code of Practice since its inception, and are pleased to have reached an agreement with those Communication Providers intending to offer automatic compensation.

"Compensation will be paid when delays caused by Openreach occur, including where third parties prevent us from accessing the network.

"Automatic compensation will not be paid when there are measures beyond our reasonable control - caused by events such as flooding. This is a well-understood exclusion which operates under our existing Service Level Guarantee (SLG) arrangements." µ