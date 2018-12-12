Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 could beat AMD's Navi GPUs to market

GRAPHICS CARDS IN 2019 are set to get a good bit more interesting, as a leak suggests that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 could reach the market before AMD's next-gen Navi Radeon cards.

The leak comes courtesy of Videocardz, and suggests the RTX 2060, which would be Nvidia's mainstream take on its Turing-based high-end 2000-series cards, is set for an early 2019 launch.

Previously, the GPU was expected to come out in the second half of 2019, which is when AMD's Navi graphics cards, based on 7-nanometre nodes, were expected to pop up, perhaps after an early 2019 tease.

Such a move would be a bit of a coup for Nvidia, as it could end up getting a next-generation mid-range card to the PC gaming market ahead of AMD, which according to all the signs we've seen so far is developing Navi to be a proper mainstream GPU to dethrone the position the likes of the GeForce GTX 1060 seems to hold in that market.

In terms of specs, the GeForce RTX 2060 is set to b a cut-down version of the RTX 2070, with 1,920 CUDA cores compared to the 2,304 its bigger brother offers. The GPU will also feature 30 ray-tracing cores that might allow it to offer some of the very slick rendering capabilities, but not likely enough to make it a major selling point at the moment.

And the RTX 2060 will have 240 Tensor cores in comparison to the 288 of the RTX 2070, which should give it enough chops for carrying out some smart machine-learning related graphics wizardry.

There's no word on pricing yet, but we'd expect the RTX 2060 to come in at around the £300 mark given the £450 price tag of the RTX 2070.

It's on price for performance that AMD's Navi cards could deliver an edge over Nvidia, as Team Green's cards have always been more heavy on the wallet than their Radeon rivals.

But that's only going by gut instinct. AMD could pull a rabbit out of the hat with Navi and end up showing some super high-end GPU tech or majorly powerful graphics cards at a price that still severely undercuts Nvidia. Time will tell on this one, in case you hadn't figured that one out. µ