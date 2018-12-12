Pornhub users are searching hard for Fortnite grot vids

WE KNOW SOME PEOPLE REALLY LIKE FORTNITE, but going hammer and tongs over a sexed-up takes on Epic Games' cartoonish characters is arguably pretty niche.

But according to grot site Pornhub's 2018 Year in Review, Fortnite is the second highest ranking term that it claims "defined 2018" on its site worldwide. We would check what searching that term throws up on Pornhub, but skinning the salami over computer game characters isn't our cup of tea; if it's yours, more power to you.

The topmost defining search term was Stormy Daniels, given her apparent past involvement with Apprentice host Donald Trump and her insights into the construction of his penis.

"4K" was the second most-searched term, which we approve of as it shows not only are ultra high definition TVs and monitors making it mainstream, but people are keen to enjoy such tech in all its glory (hole).

"Romantic" takes third place which reaffirms our faith in humanity, as doe the term 'trans' in fifth place, which we hope is an indication of the world becoming more accepting or at least curious.

Despite being a rather recent thing, the term "Bowsette" was the ninth most searched term, because FFS people.

When it comes ahem to the most searched terms of the year, the classics of "lesbian", "hentai" and "milf" sit at the top three spots, much like last year, while "stepmom" is spread-eagled all over the fourth position.

Interestingly, search terms like "Asian, "Korean", "Chinese" and "Japanese" has climbed up the ranks, while the evergreen search terms of "anal" "gangbang" and "mom" have slipped down the greasy pole from their rankings last year.

The top three countries visiting Pornhub the most are the US, UK and India, which is the same as last year. While Argentina, Russia, and South Africa, languish at the bottom of the top 20 countries by traffic ranking, presumably because they have bigger concerns than scratching that masturbation itch.

Some of these rankings won't surprise some seasoned wankers, but things get more interesting once one deep-dives into the sticky data.

While searching for lesbian porn seems to be the thing that gets the motors running for North and South Americans, the UK and Aussies, "Hentai" seems to do it for Russia, China and Japan, which is arguably not surprising. Equally, not unexpected are African nation searching for "Ebony" porn and Arab nations search for "Arab" porn.

When it comes to what women and men are searching for, the former are big into searching for lesbian porn, while the latter is keen on searching for "Japanese" porn.

Men also spend a good chunk of their searches looking for "stepmom", "big ass" and "massage" porn; perhaps they have bad backs and want the touch of a matronly figure with an ample figure. While women like to search for terms like "lesbians scissoring", "pussy licking" and "lesbian threesome", which would indicate some women have had enough of your s**t, men.

To be quite honest we could spend more time here breaking down the orgy of information Pornhub has ejaculated onto its insights page than on the actual site. There are breakdowns of ages searching for porn; 25 to 34-year-olds love it, while a lot of us are looking at grot on our smartphones... who have figured that one out.

But we'll leave you with a few nuggets of insight; Ukraine seems to prefer "anime" porn over real-world bumping uglies, while both Brazil and Mexico prefer searching for "Hentai" porn over Brazilian or Mexican equivalents.

While in good old Blighty, the search term "British chav" has dropped a few places; so much for social mobility. And one of the UK's top trending searches in the for the term "elastigirl" - to be honest, we're too scared to search that one, even for journalistic purposes.

All in all, Pornhub is yanking in more visits than ever, some 33.5 billion over the length of 2018, which is an increase of five billion over 2017. And that was despite taking a beating during the iPhone XS and Apple Watch revealed this year.

Perhaps the use of closed captions helped Pornhub earn a new audience for its grot videos, or maybe a new VPN service helped ease users on to its site. Either way, we expect 2019 is also going to be a good year for casual self-abuse over the videos served up by PornHub. µ