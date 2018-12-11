Microsoft Teams is now more popular than Slack, apparently

MICROSOFT'S SLACK-A-LIKE collaboration package, Microsoft Teams, as overtaken Slack itself, according to one metric.

Suspicious as we are of surveys, this one from Spiceworks (via Geekwire) has some merit and suggests that Teams is being used by 21 per cent of respondents, with 15 per cent on Slack.

Whilst the sample size of 901 customers gives some considerable margin for error, it still shows that Microsoft has done a great deal with Teams in just two years.

Neither of these can hold a candle to Skype For Business, however, which despite not being built for purpose carries 44 per cent of respondents chats.

In the two years since the survey was last run, Skype For Business, Microsoft Teams and Slack have all seen growth, with Teams seeing the biggest jump, from just three per cent.

Casualties include Google Hangouts, which has seen usage drop to 11 per cent, and Workplace by Facebook which has seen little uptake, leaving it stuck at just one per cent share.

A previous survey by Spiceworks led them to predict that Teams would overtake Slack this year, and with these new findings, the company is standing by with an even bigger claim:

Peter Tsai, senior tech analyst at Spiceworks explains: "Although Skype for Business has maintained the lead overall, Microsoft is putting more of an emphasis on Microsoft Teams as the default communications app for Office 365, which is enticing organizations to give it a try. As a result, we'll likely see Teams adoption rates double in the next couple years."

Mr Tsai believes that Teams position as part of Office 365 makes it extremely attractive to those auditioning a solution and the addition of a free tier and standalone version has only enhanced that.

It's worth noting that a lot of the companies that will lead to this doubling in size will come from the planned migration away from Skype for Business as its business facing communications platform that Microsoft announced last year.

Slack seems the more popular choice with young, hip startups and small businesses, whilst Microsoft is creating more seats thanks to popularity in larger companies. μ