HoloLens 2 might ditch Intel for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 850

THE SECOND-GEN Microsoft HoloLens mixed-reality headset will reportedly feature Qualcomm's 'Always Connected' Snapdragon 850 SoC.

So says a report from Neowin, which appears to confirm earlier rumours that the Microsoft-branded goggles will be an ARM-based device. It claims to have heard from "several sources" that HoloLens 2 will make use of the Snapdragon 850, the chipset already found inside the Lenovo Yoga C630 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2.

The current HoloLens runs an Intel Atom for the CPU, along with Microsoft's custom Holographic Processing Unit (HPU).

While Microsoft hasn't commented on this latest rumour, it has already confirmed that its second-generation HoloLens headset will pack a custom-made AI coprocessor.

This means that HoloLens 2, which is tipped to debut in 2019, will be able to analyse what the user sees and hears on the device, rather than wasting time by sending the data to the cloud processing, enabling features such as more sophisticated hand-tracking with hand segmentation and on-device voice recognition.

With a Snapdragon 850 SoC onboard, the Windows Core OS-powered headset will also support LTE speeds of 1.2Gbps thanks to the integrated Snapdragon X20 4G modem.

Microsoft's first Judge Dredd-style "mixed reality" headset went on sale in the UK back in 2016, with the firm offering a developer-only version for £2,179 and an enterprise-focused model for £4,529.

Speaking to The INQUIRER after the launch, Roger Walkden, Microsoft's HoloLens commercial lead, revealed that sales of the headset are so far in the "thousands," but insisted that's all that the company needs.

"We're not trying to sell hundreds of thousands or millions or anything, it's expensive, and it's not in huge numbers. So we're happy with the level of sales that we've got - I can't tell you anything about the numbers, but it's in thousands, not hundreds of thousands, and that's fine. That's all we need," he said. µ